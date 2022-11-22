Drugged driving suspected after pickup truck strikes man on mountain bike in Monroe County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies suspect drugged driving was a factor when a pickup truck hit a man on a mountain bike, leaving him critically injured.

The crash happened at 5:39 p.m. Monday (Nov. 21) on North Telegraph Road, south of Newport Road, in Frenchtown Township.

Police said a 66-year-old Monroe man was driving a red 26-inch Genesis mountain bicycle near the paved shoulder of northbound Telegraph Road when he was struck by a black 2019 Ford F-150 that was driven by a 32-year-old New Boston man.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

The driver of the pickup was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Speed is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, but drugged driving is suspected, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. That remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-240-7541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.