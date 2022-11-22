Morning 4: A list of reasons why Michigan is a better state than Ohio -- and other top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

13 reasons why the state of Michigan is better than Ohio

It’s Michigan-Ohio State week, which means it’s time to reflect on how great the state of Michigan is, compared to Ohio.

We do share a lot, like, a border and the need for oxygen. But there’s so much more that makes Michigan better.

See the list here.

CDC: Don’t wash your raw Thanksgiving turkey, you could make your family sick

The CDC is reminding you ahead of Thanksgiving -- don’t wash your turkey. You grandmother was wrong to teach you this. We’re sorry.

Turkey and its juice can be contaminated with germs that can make you and your family sick. For example, turkey can contain Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter and other germs.

Learn more here.

600 child porn images, ‘sadistic, masochistic’ videos found on Oakland County sex offender’s phone

An Oakland County sex offender is going to prison after officials found more than 600 child porn images, including “sadistic and masochistic” videos on his iPhone, while he was still on probation.

Read the report here.

Drugged driving suspected after pickup truck strikes man on mountain bike in Monroe County

Monroe County deputies suspect drugged driving was a factor when a pickup truck hit a man on a mountain bike, leaving him critically injured.

See the report here.