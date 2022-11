Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver has resigned due to health concerns. The board voted Tuesday (Nov. 22) night to accept his resignation.

Before Weaver became superintendent, he spent 19 years serving the school district. He said health issues were the reason for his resignation.

The assistant superintendent of elementary instruction will serve as interim while the board hires a professional search firm to find a permanent replacement.