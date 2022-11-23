Years-long dispute over Mosque resolved in Oakland County

A settlement has been reached in the lengthy legal battle between the City of Troy and a local mosque. The city's first Mosque, Jamiah Masjid of Troy, opened in September amid an ongoing legal battle with the city. The zoning dispute began in 2018 when leaders of the community center and Mosque bought the building after nearly five years. In March, a federal judge ordered Troy and the leaders of the Mosque to come to an agreement after the city's zoning laws were found to be in violation of federal law.

The Mosque sued for damages, saying the zoning law cost the Mosque funding. The city and faith leaders announced Tuesday (Nov. 22) that a settlement had been reached but did not disclose the dollar amount.

“The community is so excited to have this place where they can come together to pray, where they can have their religious ceremonies,” said Amy Doukoure, CAIR-MI staff attorney.

Faith leaders are thrilled to have a place of their own.

“We have been suffering as homeless people for a long time, and now we got a home where we can pray and communicate with our creator,” said Dr. Nuruln Amin.

Troy Mayor Ethan Baker released a statement about the agreement being reached.

“The Troy City Council embraces the multi-cultural fabric of our city, where there are many varied locations for our diverse community members to worship, including the First Jamiah Masjid of Troy. We are grateful that we were able to amicably resolve the pending case and look forward to continuing a positive relationship.” Troy Mayor Ethan Baker