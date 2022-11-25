46º

LIVE

Local News

20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

Police say shots were fired from grey SUV

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Detroit’s West Side, I-96 Service Drive, Vaughan Street, Dodge Charger, Detroit Police Department
A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side.

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit.

The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect in a gray SUV, police say.

Officials say shots were fired from the SUV, and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The Detroit Police Department is searching for the suspect(s) as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter