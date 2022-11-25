20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit.

The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect in a gray SUV, police say.

Officials say shots were fired from the SUV, and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The Detroit Police Department is searching for the suspect(s) as the investigation continues.