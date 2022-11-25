Live stream: ‘Rod the Builder’ takes on expert in battle of domino displays

It’s Black Friday, which means Rod Meloni is back as “Rod the Builder” for a whole new challenge.

DETROIT – It’s Black Friday, which means Rod Meloni is back as “Rod the Builder” for a whole new challenge.

He’s done cooking, gift wrapping, ice sculpting, IKEA room building, and much more. This year, he’ll square off with 18-year-old expert Brady Dolan to see who can construct the most impressive display of dominos.

You can watch the competition live in the stream above, starting around 4 p.m. Friday.

“I like dominoes because it has both the aspect of creating something to be displayed, but also thinking about how everything is going to connect and how it’s all going to fall into one piece,” Dolan said.

Meloni wants Dolan to know his YouTube record is in no danger.

“The last thing in the world that I’m going to be able to do, is to do without knocking the middle of it down while I am setting it up,” Meloni laughed.

The two will each be creating a holiday-themed dominos display with a Christmas tree, a gift, and a snowman. Dolan and Meloni will have about two and a half hours to build before toppling the final product to see who did the better job.

Dolan told Local 4 he loves the experience of building dominos.

“It’s super peaceful to build it, and when it’s done, you get to watch all of your work go down and that celebration moment like, ‘This is something that I did,’” Dolan said.

Rod Meloni, or as we fondly call him the day after Thanksgiving, “Rod the Builder,” is gearing up to take on this year’s holiday challenge. He has done plenty of cooking challenges, gift wrapping, setting up holiday lights, ice sculpting, IKEA room building, and he has tried to trim a tree. But this year, it’s all about what he can build just so he can topple it down: Dominos.

Dolan has been building dominos for about 12 years. He does a wide range of projects that can take just a couple hours to build to much longer. His personal record was two months on one build during 2020. He used 20,000 dominos.

He also has two Guinness World Record certificates on his wall from two projects he worked on, including one from earlier this year.

Dolan designed the domino build to give Meloni a blueprint to follow, and he will be there to answer questions. He even gave Meloni a starter kit to practice ahead of their competition.

You can watch Rod the Builder on Friday, starting at 4 p.m. on Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit.com. The two will show off their creations on Local 4 News at 6 p.m.

Click here to check out Dolan’s work on YouTube.

Brady Dolan and a teammate working on a dominos display. (WDIV)