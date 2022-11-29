24-year-old Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting child under 13 years old in bedroom

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. – A 24-year-old Michigan man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old in the child’s bedroom, state police said.

Troopers learned about the alleged incident in October and began to investigate Samuel Gene Stewart, 24, of Cheboygan.

Stewart is accused of sexually assaulting the child one evening in the child’s bedroom. Officials said the child reported the incident to police the next day.

Stewart was arrested Thursday (Nov. 24) and taken to the Cheboygan County Jail. He was arraigned Monday at 89th District Court on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and accosting children for immoral purposes.

Bond was set at $10,000, cash/surety.