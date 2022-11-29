Oakland County Detectives search for woman missing since July 21

Oakland County Detectives are searching for a woman who has been missing since July 21.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County Detectives are searching for a woman who has been missing since July 21.

Paris Angel Marve, 32, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 10 in Pontiac. She did not connect with her family during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Marve is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, light-colored blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.

Her family told detectives that she is bipolar, has a history of paranoid schizophrenia, and is likely without her prescribed medication. She also has a history of substance abuse and has resided in several in-patient treatment centers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950. or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage