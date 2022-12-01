37º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 19-year-old man

Trey Rogers last seen on Nov. 29

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Michigan Man, Missing Man
Police are seeking information about a 19-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 19-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Trey Rogers was last seen on Tuesday (Nov. 29) at 1:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Conner Street in Detroit.

Rogers was last seen at Wayne County Community College and did not return to his home located in the 11000 block of Wilshire Drive.

He was last seen wearing a black ‘Nike’ jacket, gray polo shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Trey RogersDetails
Age19
Height6′3″
HairBlack
Weight160 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter