Detroit police want help finding missing 19-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 19-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Trey Rogers was last seen on Tuesday (Nov. 29) at 1:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Conner Street in Detroit.

Rogers was last seen at Wayne County Community College and did not return to his home located in the 11000 block of Wilshire Drive.

He was last seen wearing a black ‘Nike’ jacket, gray polo shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Trey Rogers Details Age 19 Height 6′3″ Hair Black Weight 160 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

