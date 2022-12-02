Feel the Bern: The road to football’s final 4

Hey, Michigan fans, don’t get upset at me and don’t tell me that I jinxed your team, but I’m going out on a huge limb here and telling you that Michigan will beat Purdue on Saturday and advance to college football’s playoff. There -- I said it.

Normally, I get nasty notes and emails telling me I’ve ruined their day by picking Michigan, but I don’t see how you can’t!

Purdue was 8-4 this season and although they can throw the ball and throw it well, they don’t have the firepower that Michigan has.

Remember, Michigan is second in the country and a perfect 12-0.

How could you possibly pick the Boilermakers unless your son plays for them or you went to school there?

In closing, I’ll be brief. If you are one of those that think I jinxed your team, I will tell you what I tell everyone: If I had that kind of power I wouldn’t be sitting here talking about sports. If I had that power I’d be sitting in a casino or sports betting spot picking games and making millions for both of us!

Let’s make like I do have that power, Michigan wins by 30! There -- I said it!