Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Michael Donaldson was last seen on Friday (Dec. 2) at 6:36 p.m. in the 600 block of Glynn Ct. in Detroit.
Donaldson left his residence and did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, navy blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown ‘Ugg’ boots. He may be carrying a ‘Prada’ backpack.
Donaldson’s daughter said he suffers from Dementia.
|Michael Donaldson
|Details
|Age
|66
|Height
|5′7″
|Hair
|Gray
|Weight
|144 pounds
|Eyes
|Hazel
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.