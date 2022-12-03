Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Michael Donaldson was last seen on Friday (Dec. 2) at 6:36 p.m. in the 600 block of Glynn Ct. in Detroit.

Donaldson left his residence and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, navy blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown ‘Ugg’ boots. He may be carrying a ‘Prada’ backpack.

Donaldson’s daughter said he suffers from Dementia.

Michael Donaldson Details Age 66 Height 5′7″ Hair Gray Weight 144 pounds Eyes Hazel

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

