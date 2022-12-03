39º

Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

Michael Donaldson last seen on Dec. 2

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Michael Donaldson was last seen on Friday (Dec. 2) at 6:36 p.m. in the 600 block of Glynn Ct. in Detroit.

Donaldson left his residence and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, navy blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown ‘Ugg’ boots. He may be carrying a ‘Prada’ backpack.

Donaldson’s daughter said he suffers from Dementia.

Michael DonaldsonDetails
Age66
Height5′7″
HairGray
Weight144 pounds
EyesHazel

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

