Morning 4: Winter storms taking aim at SE Michigan to end the week -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

15-year-old seriously hurt in Westland crash that closed Newburgh Road

Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Newburgh Road in Westland on Thursday morning due to a car crash that occurred in the area.

Michigan health officials: Take caution near livestock after 12 probable cases of parasitic illness

Michigan health officials are urging residents to be extra careful around livestock after about a dozen probable cases of a parasitic illness.

Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder

Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

In emotional video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

Monroe County pastor reunites homeless man with long-lost family

A Monroe County pastor has been making a difference in her community for years, and now she’s set to go on an adventure to reunite a man with his long-lost family.

The pastor says when she couldn’t rely on the mental health resources, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

