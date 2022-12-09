Oakland County Sheriff’s Office want help finding missing 15-year-old Pontiac girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who went missing in Oakland County.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who went missing in Oakland County.

Karen Rodriguez was last seen Saturday (Dec. 3).

Rodriguez left her home Saturday and did not tell her family where she planned on going.

Her father received a text from her later that day stating she would be home on Sunday, but she did not return home on Dec. 4. Her family has had no further contact with her.

Rodriguez family said she has no history of running away and such behavior would be out of character.

Karen Rodriguez Details Age 15 Height 5′0″ Hair Brown Weight 105 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage