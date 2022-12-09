37º

Local News

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office want help finding missing 15-year-old Pontiac girl

Karen Rodriguez last seen on Dec. 3

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Oakland County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Girl, Missing Teenager, Missing Teen
Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who went missing in Oakland County. (Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who went missing in Oakland County.

Karen Rodriguez was last seen Saturday (Dec. 3).

Rodriguez left her home Saturday and did not tell her family where she planned on going.

Her father received a text from her later that day stating she would be home on Sunday, but she did not return home on Dec. 4. Her family has had no further contact with her.

Rodriguez family said she has no history of running away and such behavior would be out of character.

Karen RodriguezDetails
Age15
Height5′0″
HairBrown
Weight105 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter