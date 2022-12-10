Detroit police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Jessica Lucas left a home on the 6300 block of Midland Street in Detroit on Nov. 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. and did not return.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Jessica Lucas Details Age 35 Height 5′4″ Hair Black Weight 240 pounds Eyes Brown

According to police, her mother last spoke to her on Nov. 27 and since that time no family members have been able to get in touch.

Her family says she suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and epilepsy.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

