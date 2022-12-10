38º

Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

Jessica Lucas last seen on Nov. 27

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Detroit, Michigan, Metro Detroit, Detroit Police Department, Missing Woman, Jessica Lucas
Jessica Lucas, 35 (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Jessica Lucas left a home on the 6300 block of Midland Street in Detroit on Nov. 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. and did not return.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Jessica LucasDetails
Age35
Height5′4″
HairBlack
Weight240 pounds
EyesBrown

According to police, her mother last spoke to her on Nov. 27 and since that time no family members have been able to get in touch.

Her family says she suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and epilepsy.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter