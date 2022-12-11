38º

Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

Carmelita Williams last seen sometime in April, 2022

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Carmelita Williams, 44 (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Carmelita Williams left a home on the 18300 block of Schoolcraft Street in Detroit sometime in April of this year and did not return.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Carmelita WilliamsDetails
Age44
Height5′5″
HairBlack
Weight290 pounds
EyesBrown

Williams’ mother is concerned for her daughter’s well-being as she has not seen or heard from her since April.

Her mother says she suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.

