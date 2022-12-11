Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Carmelita Williams left a home on the 18300 block of Schoolcraft Street in Detroit sometime in April of this year and did not return.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Carmelita Williams Details Age 44 Height 5′5″ Hair Black Weight 290 pounds Eyes Brown

Williams’ mother is concerned for her daughter’s well-being as she has not seen or heard from her since April.

Her mother says she suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage