DETROIT – Police are searching for a 15-year-old Detroit girl who has been missing since Monday.

Malayia Denson was discovered missing around 5 a.m. on Dec. 12 from the 3100 block of South Greyfriars.

Her family told police that she is battling depression.

She is described as being 5′4′' tall, weighs 100 lbs and has black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5400.

More: Missing in Michigan coverage