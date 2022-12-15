Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Michael Edward Knuckles was last seen on Friday (Dec. 9) at 8 p.m. in the 20000 block of Barlow Street in Detroit.

Knuckles friend said she dropped him off at a barber shop and hasn’t seen him since.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, beige shirt, and black pants.

Michael Edward Knuckles Details Age 39 Height 6′1″ Hair Black Weight 220 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

