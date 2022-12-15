41º

Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old man

Michael Edward Knuckles last seen on Dec. 9

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Michael Edward Knuckles was last seen on Friday (Dec. 9) at 8 p.m. in the 20000 block of Barlow Street in Detroit.

Knuckles friend said she dropped him off at a barber shop and hasn’t seen him since.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, beige shirt, and black pants.

Michael Edward KnucklesDetails
Age39
Height6′1″
HairBlack
Weight220 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

