Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Michael Edward Knuckles was last seen on Friday (Dec. 9) at 8 p.m. in the 20000 block of Barlow Street in Detroit.
Knuckles friend said she dropped him off at a barber shop and hasn’t seen him since.
He was last seen wearing a black coat, beige shirt, and black pants.
|Michael Edward Knuckles
|Details
|Age
|39
|Height
|6′1″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|220 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.