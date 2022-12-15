41º

Detroit police want help finding missing 51-year-old man

Marcus Clay Smith last seen on Dec. 13

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 51-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 51-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Marcus Clay Smith was last seen on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Fordham Street in Detroit.

Smith’s wife said he was going to work and to the store but he never returned home.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue jeans, and a blue jacket.

Smith’s wife said he suffers from a mental illness.

Marcus Clay SmithDetails
Age51
Height5′6″
HairBald
Weight248 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

