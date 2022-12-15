Detroit police want help finding missing 51-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 51-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Marcus Clay Smith was last seen on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Fordham Street in Detroit.
Smith’s wife said he was going to work and to the store but he never returned home.
He was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue jeans, and a blue jacket.
Smith’s wife said he suffers from a mental illness.
|Marcus Clay Smith
|Details
|Age
|51
|Height
|5′6″
|Hair
|Bald
|Weight
|248 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.