Detroit police want help finding missing 58-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 58-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Crawford Johnson was last seen on Saturday (Dec. 10) at 6:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of Seymour Street in Detroit.
Johnson was reported missing after having a medical condition and being taken to the hospital for treatment.
He was last seen at a location in the area of 6800 Medbury Street in Detroit.
Johnson was last seen wearing a black skull cap, brown coat and jeans.
|Crawford Johnson
|Details
|Age
|58
|Height
|5′3″
|Hair
|Gray
|Weight
|120 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.