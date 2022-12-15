Detroit police want help finding missing 58-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 58-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 58-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Crawford Johnson was last seen on Saturday (Dec. 10) at 6:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of Seymour Street in Detroit.

Johnson was reported missing after having a medical condition and being taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was last seen at a location in the area of 6800 Medbury Street in Detroit.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black skull cap, brown coat and jeans.

Crawford Johnson Details Age 58 Height 5′3″ Hair Gray Weight 120 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

