Detroit police want help finding missing 58-year-old man

Crawford Johnson last seen on Dec. 10

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 58-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 58-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Crawford Johnson was last seen on Saturday (Dec. 10) at 6:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of Seymour Street in Detroit.

Johnson was reported missing after having a medical condition and being taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was last seen at a location in the area of 6800 Medbury Street in Detroit.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black skull cap, brown coat and jeans.

Crawford JohnsonDetails
Age58
Height5′3″
HairGray
Weight120 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

