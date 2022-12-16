Morning 4: 2 sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murder of mother, daughter in Clinton Township apartment -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Brothers sentenced in brutal 2013 killings of Clinton Township mother, daughter

The two men convicted nearly 10 years after killing a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter have been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge on Thursday sentenced brothers Henry and Tony Johnson to life in prison for the 2013 brutal slayings of Tina Geiger, 47, and her daughter Kristine “Krissy” Geiger. The case had gone cold until it was reopened in 2019, and evidence led investigators to the Johnson brothers.

Police investigating after man calls 911, says semi-truck driver shot at him on I-96 in Redford Township

Police said a man called 911 and said a semi-truck driver shot at him in the area of I-96 and Telegraph Road in the Redford Township area.

Northern Lights entering peak viewing season: Michigan group offers tips for spotting them

The Northern Lights are a breathtaking natural phenomenon that so many people are eager to catch a glimpse of -- but actually seeing them in person can be challenging, and requires a lot of science and chance.

The chances of seeing the aurora borealis for yourself are higher here in Michigan, thanks to our more northern latitude. And the chances are even greater during the colder months.

Even better news: Opportunities to spot the Northern Lights in Michigan are expected to increase in the near future, according to the Michigan Aurora Chasers, a group focused on helping people find and see the elusive aurora.

Police: Domestic violence suspect fleeing traffic stop runs stop sign, causes deadly Monroe County crash

Two people were killed Thursday when a police chase ended with a violent crash in Monroe County.

