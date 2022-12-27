27º

Michigan State Police searching for missing 31-year-old man who has schizophrenia

Vanhees has been missing since 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 26

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Anthony Vanhees (Michigan State Police)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police are searching for a missing 31-year-old Royal Oak Township man.

Anthony Michael Vanhees was reported missing at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. He was last seen in the 21000 block of Reimanville Avenue in Oakland County.

He is described as being 5′10′' and weighing 138 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue scrub pants and red and black Puma shoes.

Police said he has a cognitive impairment and has schizophrenia.

Anyone with information should contact 911, 855-MICH-TIP or the MSP at 248-584-5740.

