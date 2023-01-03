Detroit police want help finding missing 52-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 52-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 52-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Vincent Easley was last seen on Friday (Dec. 30) at 9 p.m. in the 16800 block of Sorrento Avenue in Detroit.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, orange T-shirt, and faded blue jeans.

Vincent Easley Details Age 52 Height 5′11″ Hair Bald with full beard Weight 220 pounds Tattoos/Scars Scar on left side of head. Tattoos on chest, back, and arms.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

