Detroit police want help finding missing 52-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 52-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Vincent Easley was last seen on Friday (Dec. 30) at 9 p.m. in the 16800 block of Sorrento Avenue in Detroit.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, orange T-shirt, and faded blue jeans.
|Vincent Easley
|Details
|Age
|52
|Height
|5′11″
|Hair
|Bald with full beard
|Weight
|220 pounds
|Tattoos/Scars
|Scar on left side of head. Tattoos on chest, back, and arms.
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.