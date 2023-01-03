42º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 52-year-old man

Vincent Easley last seen on Dec. 30

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 52-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 52-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Vincent Easley was last seen on Friday (Dec. 30) at 9 p.m. in the 16800 block of Sorrento Avenue in Detroit.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, orange T-shirt, and faded blue jeans.

Vincent EasleyDetails
Age52
Height5′11″
HairBald with full beard
Weight220 pounds
Tattoos/ScarsScar on left side of head. Tattoos on chest, back, and arms.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

