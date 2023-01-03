42º

Detroit police want help finding missing 60-year-old man

Mack Heidelberg last seen on Dec. 29

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 60-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 60-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Mack Heidelberg was last seen on Thursday (Dec. 29) at 2:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of E. Jefferson in Detroit.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur around the hood, blue jeans, and gray boots.

Heidelberg’s sister says he suffers from Schizophrenia.

Mack HeidelbergDetails
Age60
Height5′5″
HairBald
Weight140 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

