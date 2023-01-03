Detroit police want help finding missing 60-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 60-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 60-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Mack Heidelberg was last seen on Thursday (Dec. 29) at 2:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of E. Jefferson in Detroit.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur around the hood, blue jeans, and gray boots.

Heidelberg’s sister says he suffers from Schizophrenia.

Mack Heidelberg Details Age 60 Height 5′5″ Hair Bald Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage