Detroit police want help finding missing 60-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 60-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Mack Heidelberg was last seen on Thursday (Dec. 29) at 2:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of E. Jefferson in Detroit.
He was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur around the hood, blue jeans, and gray boots.
Heidelberg’s sister says he suffers from Schizophrenia.
|Mack Heidelberg
|Details
|Age
|60
|Height
|5′5″
|Hair
|Bald
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.