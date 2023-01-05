Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.

A Monroe County deputy pulled over a 31-year-old man from Toledo and discovered the man didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

The driver was arrested and the deputy searched his vehicle while waiting for a tow truck. Cocaine and a pistol were found in the passenger compartment, within reach of the driver’s seat, according to authorities.

The Toledo man is being held at the Monroe County Jail, pending arraignment.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7000.