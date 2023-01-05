Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Malauna Humphries was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 28) in the 3000 block of Oakman Blvd in Detroit.
Humphries left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and brown uggs.
|Malauna Humphries
|Details
|Age
|12
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Black braids
|Weight
|120 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.