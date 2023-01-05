Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Malauna Humphries was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 28) in the 3000 block of Oakman Blvd in Detroit.

Humphries left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and brown uggs.

Malauna Humphries Details Age 12 Height 5′4″ Hair Black braids Weight 120 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

