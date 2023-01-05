Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Kylayonia Hendrix was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 31) in the 14500 block of Lauder Street in Detroit.

Hendrix along with her sister Viola Hendrix were given permission to go to their friend’s house and were to return to their home on Jan. 2, but failed to do so.

Kylayonia Hendrix’s guardian said she suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

Kylayonia Hendrix Details Age 14 Height 5′6″ Hair Long brown Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

