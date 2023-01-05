Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Viola Hendrix was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 31) in the 14500 block of Lauder Street in Detroit.

Hendrix along with her sister Kylayonia Hendrix were given permission to go to their friend’s house and were to return to their home on Jan. 2, but failed to do so.

Viola Hendrix Details Age 15 Height 5′7″ Hair Long brown Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

