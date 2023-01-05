40º

Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Viola Hendrix last seen on Dec. 31

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Viola Hendrix was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 31) in the 14500 block of Lauder Street in Detroit.

Hendrix along with her sister Kylayonia Hendrix were given permission to go to their friend’s house and were to return to their home on Jan. 2, but failed to do so.

Viola HendrixDetails
Age15
Height5′7″
HairLong brown
Weight140 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

