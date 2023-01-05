38º

‘I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store’: Oakland County man wins $557K lottery jackpot

Winning ticket purchased at Marathon gas station in Waterford Township

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket from the Nov. 30, 2022, drawing in Michigan. (Michigan Lottery)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County man said he tried not to cause a scene when he realized he had bought a $557,000 lottery ticket at a gas station.

The 54-year-old man matched the Fantasy 5 numbers from the Nov. 30 drawing: 14-28-30-35-39.

He bought his winning ticket inside the Marathon gas station at 6601 Cooley Lake Road in Waterford Township.

“When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store,” he said. “Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement. It was such a great feeling.”

In total, the jackpot was worth $557,134. The winner chose to remain anonymous and plans to save the money after using some to pay bills.

“I typically play Fantasy 5 when the jackpot starts getting big,” he said. “When I saw the jackpot was over $500,000, I decided to purchase a few tickets. I was checking the tickets at the store a few days later, and one came up with a message to file a claim, so I assumed the scanner malfunctioned and asked the clerk to give me a printout of the winning numbers.”

He has already gone to lottery headquarters and claimed his prize.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

