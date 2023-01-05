38º

Morning 4: Utility worker finds human remains in shallow grave on Detroit’s east side -- and other news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Jan. 5, 2023

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Utility worker finds body buried in shallow grave on Detroit’s east side

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

A utility worker found a body buried in a shallow grave on Detroit’s east side.

The discovery occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Hildale Street near 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. Police confirmed they were human remains, but the handling of the situation was atypical.

See the report here.

‘I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store’: Oakland County man wins $557K lottery jackpot

An Oakland County man said he tried not to cause a scene when he realized he had bought a $557,000 lottery ticket at a gas station.

Read more here.

Oxford shooter to appear for monthly placement hearing as sentencing looms

Yet another hearing was held Thursday morning to confirm the placement of the convicted Oxford High School shooter at the Oakland County Jail while he awaits sentencing for dozens of felony crimes.

Learn more here.

Owner arrested after $336,000 worth of marijuana, THC products found at Port Huron hookah store

The owner of a hookah store in Port Huron has been arrested after officials found more $336,000 worth of marijuana and THC products inside, according to authorities.

Read the report here.

Weather: Snow, some rain expected to end week in Metro Detroit as temps drop back down

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

