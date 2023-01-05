Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested after series of thefts in Macomb County

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A suspected catalytic converter thief was arrested after a series of thefts in Macomb County.

Roseville officials said they received several reports from residents in December that catalytic converters were being stolen from vehicles. Surveillance video helped authorities identify a black GMC Yukon as the vehicle being used by the thieves.

On Dec. 21, police discovered the Yukon in a Fraser parking lot. Officers from the Fraser and Roseville police departments went to the parking lot to stop the SUV, they said.

When police approached, Aaron Tisdale, 24, of Detroit, was underneath a Ford Ranger, according to authorities. He ran away before being captured and taken to the Macomb County Jail, officials said.

A second man fled the scene in the Yukon and almost struck an officer, according to police. After a short chase, the Yukon escaped.

Officials said they found the Yukon in Detroit, but nobody was inside. They searched the home where the Yukon was parked, but it was empty, according to authorities.

Three recently cut catalytic converters were found at the scene, along with the tools needed to remove them from vehicles, police said.

Three reports of catalytic converter thefts had recently been received by Roseville police.

Tisdale was charged with one count of larceny from a motor vehicle. He was arraigned in 39th District Court and given a $10,000 bond, or 10%.

A probable cause conference was held Wednesday morning (Jan. 4).