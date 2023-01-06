Port Huron men charged with robbing customer at Walgreens

PORT HURON, Mich. – Two Port Huron men are facing charges for robbing a customer at Walgreens, police said.

The robbery happened Wednesday (Jan. 4) at the Walgreens at 1617 10th Street in Port Huron, according to authorities.

Officers got descriptions of the robbers and found men who matched those descriptions at a home in the 1500 block of 9th Street. When they saw the men leaving the house, police took them into custody.

Evidence of the robbery was found on the men, according to officials. They were taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center.

Jerome Milton, 52, of Port Huron, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and habitual offender notice. He’s being held on $100,000 bond.

John Dubie, 31, of Port Huron, is charged with robbery and habitual offender notice. His bond information was not provided.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Port Huon police at 810-984-8415 or 810-984-5383.