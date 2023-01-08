Warren police officer sustains minor injury in chase, crash on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A Warren police officer suffered a minor head injury after being involved in a crash Saturday evening.

Police say the cruiser had its lights and sirens on when it was t-boned by an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of East Outer Drive and Sherwood Street in Detroit.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be alright.

This was one of several police cruisers pursuing a stolen vehicle at the time of the officer’s crash.

The stolen BMW was involved in a separate crash down the road, colliding with the roadside barrier.

The suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody by police.

