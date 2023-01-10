31º

Detroit police: 37-year-old facing charge of criminal sexual conduct with child

Officials also investigating assault of 37-year-old after incident

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Kahari Wright (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – A 37-year-old man has been charged for having sexual contact with a child, according to Detroit police.

Officials announced Monday (Jan. 9) that Kahari Wright, 37, is facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

He is also being charged for a non-fatal shooting and home invasion, authorities said.

Detectives with the 12th Precinct are also investigating the possible assault of Wright after his interaction with the child, according to police.

No additional information has been revealed.

