Detroit police: 37-year-old facing charge of criminal sexual conduct with child

DETROIT – A 37-year-old man has been charged for having sexual contact with a child, according to Detroit police.

Officials announced Monday (Jan. 9) that Kahari Wright, 37, is facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

He is also being charged for a non-fatal shooting and home invasion, authorities said.

Detectives with the 12th Precinct are also investigating the possible assault of Wright after his interaction with the child, according to police.

No additional information has been revealed.