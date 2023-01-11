20-year-old man last seen in Detroit 8 years ago is still missing

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man living in Canada was last seen in Detroit eight years ago and is still missing.

Binyam Admassu Mamo was last seen on Jan. 12, 2015, on Detroit’s west side. Mamo is originally from Ethiopia and was living in Ottawa, Ontario.

Mamo would be 28 years old now. He has brown eyes, is 5′8′' tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a hat with flaps, a grey jacket and khaki pants. He was carrying a gray or light-brown luggage and a black backpack.

Anyone with any information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. The case number is 1501190157.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.