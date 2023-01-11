Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Rhyan Hendrix-Burton was last seen at 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 27) in the 23000 block of Pembroke Avenue in Detroit.
She left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
Hendrix-Burton’s mother said she is pregnant.
|Rhyan Hendrix-Burton
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′2″
|Hair
|Black hair
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.