Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Rhyan Hendrix-Burton last seen on July 27

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Rhyan Hendrix-Burton was last seen at 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 27) in the 23000 block of Pembroke Avenue in Detroit.

She left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Hendrix-Burton’s mother said she is pregnant.

Rhyan Hendrix-BurtonDetails
Age16
Height5′2″
HairBlack hair
Weight140 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

