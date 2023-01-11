Marijuana grow operation revealed when car crashes into Detroit building

DETROIT – A marijuana grow operation was revealed Tuesday after a car crashed into a building on Detroit’s east side.

At about 4:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a vehicle crashed into the side of an auto body shop on Gratiot Avenue at Hazelridge Street, near East McNichols Road. The crash significantly damaged the building’s exterior, creating a large hole.

Through that hole, several marijuana plants could be seen inside the building. Botanical lights were also found inside the building.

See footage from the crash scene in the video above.

It is currently unclear what led up to the crash, or if the person who struck the building knew what was inside of it. Detroit police said the driver fled the scene following the crash. It is unknown if they took anything from the building.

It is also unclear whether this marijuana grow operation is legal.

No other details have been provided at this time.

