Michigan man’s ‘special set of numbers’ wins him $337,000 lottery jackpot

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan man used a “special set of numbers” made up of birthday dates to win a lottery jackpot of more than $337,000.

The 64-year-old Kent County man matched the Fantasy 5 numbers from the Oct. 31 drawing: 02-07-19-20-25. He bought the winning ticket at Coit Libation Station on Coit Avenue Northeast in Grand Rapids.

“I play Fantasy 5 regularly, and I always play my special sets of numbers made up of birthdates,” he said. “I checked the winning numbers on the Michigan Lottery website after the drawing and recognized them right away. I had my wife look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it correctly and then immediately locked the ticket in our safe. It still hasn’t sunk in that I really won.”

The man won $337,757 and said he plans to pay bills, complete home renovations, and donate.

He recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the prize and chose to remain anonymous.