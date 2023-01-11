Police K-9 catches suspect wanted for robbery in Washtenaw County

Three suspects accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through Washtenaw County have been caught. Two of those suspects were immediately taken into custody, and a K-9 officer was called in to assist in catching the third. K-9 officer Thomas Burnett and Stang have been a team since September. Most nights, they stay busy.

It began Sunday (Jan. 8) night around 8:45 p.m. when police noticed a car going 90 mph near Pleasant Lake Road.

Officers say the suspect vehicle reached speeds of nearly 100 mph during the chase. The car crashed between I-94 and Eisenhower Parkway.

Two of the men were taken into custody, but a third got away. As this was happening, Saline police were notified of a robbery that had just taken place at the Speedway gas station E Michigan Ave.

Saline police enlisted the help of Ann Arbor’s K-9 team to find the remaining suspect. Officer Thomas Burnett and Stang, a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois, responded to help.

Stang is specially trained in tracking and explosives detection. Officer Burnett said when they got on the scene, he took Stang to where the last remaining suspect had been. Then he gave the command.

“At that point, he knows what he’s doing, puts his nose to the ground, knows he has a human odor to follow,” said Burnett.

Within 10 or 15 minutes, they had located the third person.

He surrendered to the police without incident.

And if you’re wondering how Stang got his name, he was actually named after officer Clifford Stang who was killed in the line of duty back in 1935.