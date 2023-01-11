38º

‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting

Establishment didn’t have business license

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Detroit police shut down an "unlawfully operating" nightclub on the city's west side on Jan. 10, 2023. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation.

Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.

The discovery was reportedly made following an investigation into a double non-fatal shooting in the area. The name of the establishment was not reported.

No other details were provided. A photo of the building can be seen above.

