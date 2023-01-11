‘Unlawfully operating’ nightclub shut down by Detroit police after nearby shooting

Detroit police shut down an "unlawfully operating" nightclub on the city's west side on Jan. 10, 2023.

DETROIT – An “unlawfully operating” nightclub on Detroit’s west side was shut down by police following a shooting investigation.

Detroit police said Tuesday, Jan. 10, that they shut down a bar/nightclub on Tireman Avenue between Joy Road and Livernois. They discovered the establishment was “operating without a proper business license,” officials said.

The discovery was reportedly made following an investigation into a double non-fatal shooting in the area. The name of the establishment was not reported.

No other details were provided. A photo of the building can be seen above.