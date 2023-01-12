Detroit man charged with sex trafficking, prostitution on Human Trafficking Awareness Day

A Detroit man has been charged with conducting a criminal enterprise comprised of sex trafficking and prostitution of numerous women on Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with conducting a criminal enterprise comprised of sex trafficking and prostitution of numerous women on Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Alexzonder Rodriguez, 32, was arraigned Saturday (Jan. 7) in the 36th District Court in Detroit on the following counts:

Three counts of Forced Labor/Commercial Sex (Sex Trafficking), a 15-year felony

Two counts of Pandering, a 20-year felony

One count of Accepting Earnings of Prostitution, a 20-year felony

One count of Transportation for Prostitution, a 20-year felony and

One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony

Rodriguez is accused of operating a prostitution and sex trafficking criminal enterprise involving at least five women from Feb. 2021 to June 2022.

He would arrange dinner dates to lure his victims and then escalate the arrangements to include regular commercial sex, resulting from Rogriguez’s forced fraud or coercion, according to reports.

Rogriguez also arranged for other victims to engage in commercial sex and organized their transportation only to keep their earnings which ultimately amounted to a criminal enterprise.

“Human trafficking continues to plague some of the most vulnerable people among us,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Using control and submission, traffickers exploit their victims, subjecting them to sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. The Task Force is demonstrating the value of effective partnerships between government agencies in the continued fight to hold traffickers accountable. On this National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, it is incumbent upon us all to know the signs, review the resources and report trafficking when we suspect it.”

“Holding human traffickers responsible and getting them off the streets is of the utmost importance to the FBI,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. Our collaboration with local law enforcement agencies helps make it possible. This case is a clear example of how crimes of this nature will not be tolerated in Michigan.”