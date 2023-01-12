Man wraps arms around neck of walking Birmingham woman, demands her purse, officials say

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A woman’s purse was stolen while walking in Birmingham last week just after she closed her business, officials report.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 64-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted by a male, who then stole her purse and fled.

According to authorities, the woman, who’s a Birmingham resident, was closing her store on Old Woodward Avenue when she saw a “suspicious” male walk by. She then left her store, crossed North Old Woodward and was walking on Harmon Street when a male came up behind her and wrapped his arms around her neck. He told her to be quiet and to give him her purse, officials said.

The suspect was seen fleeing behind a home on Harmon Street. A witness also reportedly saw him coming out of an alley and crossing North Old Woodward Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. He was wearing a black hooded coat and light gray sweatpants, officials said.

The woman said the credit cards inside her stolen purse have been used several times in neighboring cities.

The theft is currently under investigation. No other details have been provided at this time.