37º

Local News

Michigan Democrats unveil bill to repeal retirement tax

Whitmer administration announced a repeal to the retirement tax that will boost tax credits for Michiganders

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lansing, Democrats, Republicans
Michigan Democrats unveiled the first bills of the legislative season.

LANSING, Mich.Democrats in Lansing introduce the first bills of the legislative session, and they involve your money. The bills would boost a tax credit and repeal other impacting retirees.

But it could be an uphill battle with Republicans set to introduce their own plans to tackle inflation.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced a repeal to the retirement tax and another bill that will boost tax credits for Michigan families.

“By boosting the working families tax credit here in Michigan, we will deliver on average at least $3,000 to 700,000 households in Michigan, lifting tens of thousands of them out of working poverty,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

Lawmakers hope that will help Michiganders offset some of the rising inflation costs. They’re also aiming to help seniors who, in 2011, were hit unexpectedly with a retirement tax.

“It was wrong then, and today, we’re in a position to make it right,” said Whitmer. “Rolling back the retirement tax saves half a million households a thousand dollars a year.”

Republicans have their own plans.

GOP lawmakers are reportedly planning to introduce their own bill to address the retirement tax and earned income tax credit.

Whitmer says she is ready to sign the legislation, but first, it has to pass, and Democrats don’t have a lot of wiggle room with a slim 56-54 majority in both the House and the Senate.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter