Morning 4: Woman captured on video trashing gas station in Detroit -- and other top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station

A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station was making its rounds Wednesday night.

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Ann Arbor today

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to make an appearance in Ann Arbor on Thursday for a climate change event, the White House said.

Man wraps arms around neck of walking Birmingham woman, demands her purse, officials say

A woman’s purse was stolen while walking in Birmingham last week just after she closed her business, officials report.

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

Ashlee Baracy: You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl.

When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.

So, allow me to re-introduce myself, as much has changed in my life since I was last here.

