Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station

DETROIT – A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station was making its rounds Wednesday night.

The surveillance video shows the woman trashing the Exxon Mobile in the area of Livernois and Davison.

The recently renovated gas station was built from the ground up, but another remodel looks to be needed after the woman’s meltdown.

“She has poured antifreeze all over and is destroying the store,” said the manager of the gas station.

The woman asked if she could use the clerk’s telephone, which was granted, but then she asked to use it again, and the male attendant told her that she couldn’t, and that’s when she started to erupt.