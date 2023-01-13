Feds: Man tried to buy guns before threatening parents, children outside Bloomfield Hills synagogue

Alarming new details about Hassan Chokr’s movements the day police say he threatened parents and children outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue have been revealed. Police say Chokr went to a Dearborn gun store later that day to buy weapons.

Alarming new details about Hassan Chokr’s movements the day police say he threatened parents and children outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue have been revealed.

Police say Chokr went to a Dearborn gun store later that day to buy weapons.

The feds said Chokr made very ominous threats as he looked for a weapon inside Dearborn Outdoors. It all came to light in a brief filed Thursday (Jan. 12) by the feds to keep him in jail.

The brief, which the Detroit News first obtained, offers a timeline and mindset of Chokr on Dec. 3.

Police said he went to a gun shop in search of a weapon after making threatening statements to parents and kids at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills.

As Local 4 reported, he was denied that purchase on the spot because he failed the background check and has since been charged with a felony for lying on the federal gun form.

But the feds said while he was deciding on a weapon, he could be seen in surveillance photos pointing and pulling the trigger of unloaded weapons.

A witness at the store overheard Chokr say he would use the weapons for “God’s wrath.”

While waiting for the background check, he was heard saying, “It ain’t a fair fight out here. I’m going to even the score. I’m going to even the playing field real soon, brothers, real soon.”

After he was denied the sale, the feds say Chokr became upset and threatened to break in to get them as evidenced by a later post on his social media.

“Time to bust out the drywall,” said Chokr. “It’s ouzzie time.”

Chokr has lashed out at judges in several of his recent court appearances, including pulling his pants down in one instance.

Read: Man charged with ethnic intimidation goes off on Oakland County judge during hearing

He is facing charges related to the threats at the synagogue, a separate felony assault charge, and a federal charge for lying about his criminal past on the form to obtain a gun.

The judge ruled in the prosecutor’s favor, and Chokr will remain in jail until he faces that gun charge.

Read: Man facing ethnic intimidation charges after rant outside Bloomfield Hills temple will stand trial