Morning 4: Police say teen confessed to murdering best friend during botched robbery -- and more stories

Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say

A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend in a botched robbery, investigators said.

Police investigating possible link between Ulta theft ring and arrests in Livingston County

Police arrested five people accused of trying to steal from a Livingston County beauty store.

Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023

The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues.

UFO reports rise to 510, not aliens but still a threat to US

The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace.

