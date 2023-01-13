Woman still unidentified 11 years after charred remains discovered in Detroit garage

DETROIT – A woman is still unidentified more than a decade after her charred remains were discovered in a garage in Detroit.

The woman’s remains were discovered on Jan. 15, 2012, in a garage at 10730 block of Wayburn Street in Detroit. The garage had burned in July 2010 and there had been no fires recorded at the property since.

The woman is believed to have been between 45 to 65 years old. She is described as Black and may have been 5′1′' tall. Officials believe she may have given birth to one child sometime in her lifetime.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department. The case number is 120115085.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.