Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas

DETROIT – A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas.

According to Michigan State Police, at about 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The Detroit man and his female passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.

The female passenger called twice, requesting a fast response from the courtesy patrol, police said. When the driver called 911, he reportedly claimed that a man used an AK-47 to fire 150 shots at him from a purple SRT.

When police arrived at the scene, they determined that the “driver called 911 to get a quick police response due to his vehicle being out of gas,” officials said in a tweet. The driver and his passenger had not been injured, and the vehicle was not struck by any bullets.

MSP also discovered that the driver was drunk, had a suspended license and had multiple fugitive warrants. His blood alcohol content was .16 at the time of the incident, police said.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested at the scene. No formal charges have been announced yet.

It is unclear if the female passenger is facing any consequences. No other details have been provided at this time.