Inkster man who hid in porta-potty after Dearborn robbery sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Inkster man who robbed a Dearborn bank and was found in a porta-potty by police is now facing seven years behind bars in federal prison.

United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced on Tuesday that Charles William Woolery, 52, will be sentenced to 86 months in prison for robbing a Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2, 2022.

Woolery fled the scene after the March robbery and hid in a porta-potty. Dearborn police eventually found Woolery and he was arrested.

According to Ison, Woolery has 14 prior felony convictions.

“Today’s sentence appropriately takes this defendant’s long criminal history into account,” stated U.S. Attorney Ison in a news release. “Our office stands ready to prosecute individuals who use violence or threats of violence to threaten our community.”

In August, Woolery pleaded guilty to the bank robbery and officials initially said he would face a 20 year penalty.

The teller told police that Woolery walked into the bank and handed her a note. He gestured to his hip as if implying he had a weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

The note said, “Smile. Put all $10, $20, $50, $100 in the bag. No dye pack. No GPS. Do not hit alarm til I leave or I will kill everyone,” authorities said.

She placed $1,690 into a black bag and handed it to Woolery, police said.

The 52-year-old wore a black face mask and a Carhartt-style tan suit, as well as tan gloves. He fled the scene on foot and police found him in a Port-a-John at the Hampton Inn off of Michigan Avenue.

“Criminals who use threats of violence during robberies and other crimes create a level of fear and risk to life that are unacceptable,” wrote Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division James A. Tarasca in a news release. “This case is an example of the FBI’s commitment to working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to combat violent crime across Southeast Michigan. I commend the Dearborn Police Department for quickly apprehending this defendant and thank them for their continued partnership.