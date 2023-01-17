Morning 4: Drunk driver lies about Detroit freeway shooting to get fast police response after car runs out of fuel -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas

A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas.

Read the report here.

10-year-old girl gets help after finding her mother, 2 brothers dead in Pontiac field

Monica Cannady had not been herself lately as the 35-year-old mother of three had become increasingly paranoid, believing everyone was out to get her.

When the family tried to intervene, she brushed them off. She left her apartment on Perry Street near Downtown Pontiac on foot last week with her children in tow, ages 10, 9 and 3.

See more here.

Members want refunds after gyms in Royal Oak, Rochester Hills abruptly close

The abrupt closure of two popular gyms in Oakland County at the end of 2022 has left members confused -- especially those who just signed deals last month.

On Dec. 29, 2022, AKT Royal Oak and AKT Rochester Hills both announced that they will be closing their studios for good after their final class two days later. The franchise owner of both gyms, Deanna Alfredo, wrote that the gyms were closing due to circumstances outside of her control.

Read the story here.

Here’s what the top movie, TV streaming services cost

There are almost too many movie/TV streaming services to choose from.

Discovery+, Paramount+ and Peacock are the most affordable with plans starting at $4.99 per month. To get those lower prices you will have to sit through advertisements though.

Prices go up from there and top out with Netflix offering the most expensive monthly charge of $19.99 for a premium plan.

Here’s what various streaming subscription services cost as of Tuesday.